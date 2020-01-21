United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 876.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.99. 977,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.