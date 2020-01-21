United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $42,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTX. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.93. 2,105,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,003. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $110.65 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

