United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in United Technologies by 174.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. 1,574,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.