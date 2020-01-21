UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 74,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,256. The company has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.32 and a 200-day moving average of $256.42. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

