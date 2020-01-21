UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $125,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after buying an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $300.23. 199,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,256. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The company has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

