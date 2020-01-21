UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $889.37 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00010295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00661258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007618 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.