Upfiring (UFR) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC, IDEX and COSS. Upfiring has a total market cap of $406,814.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC, COSS, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

