Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Volume Tops $5.05 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 221.1% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00004553 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.05464366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033657 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.