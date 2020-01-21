USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce sales of $174.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.25 million and the lowest is $171.60 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $171.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $693.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.30 million to $697.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $716.88 million, with estimates ranging from $706.14 million to $725.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 872.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.37%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.