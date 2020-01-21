USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $495,565.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $495,565.00 and $3,261.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00038935 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007054 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000363 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,101 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

