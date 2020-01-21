Utrum Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,189.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Utrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, RightBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Utrum has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Utrum has a market cap of $131,189.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Coin Profile

Utrum’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.