Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 39,930 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

