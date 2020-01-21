Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 14,143 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 2.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,957.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after buying an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.