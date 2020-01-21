Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,388 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 74,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Jackson Financial Management raised its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 359,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DEF stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.36. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.