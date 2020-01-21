Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 172,238 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7,372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period.

BATS:BBEU opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

