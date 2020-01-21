Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,824.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

