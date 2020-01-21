Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,431,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 84,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

RYT opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4835 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

