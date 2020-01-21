Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

