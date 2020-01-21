Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,207 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

