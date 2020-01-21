Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $154.40 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.65 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

