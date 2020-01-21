Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Garmin by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 254,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $24,148,572.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791 over the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.19.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

