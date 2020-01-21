Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,094 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

