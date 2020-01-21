Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21,479 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 154,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

