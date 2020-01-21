Valor Token (VALOR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $229,736.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $229,736.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.05484024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033834 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

