Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,385. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,295,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $22,641,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $17,395,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,730,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after buying an additional 491,102 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 83.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 817,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

