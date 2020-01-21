Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $14,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 93,081 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,318,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,861,000 after acquiring an additional 176,614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 286,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,938. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $149.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $2.1096 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

