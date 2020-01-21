Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. 2,024,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

