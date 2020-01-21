Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,768 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $115,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,931,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,859,000 after buying an additional 280,469 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after buying an additional 179,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,067,000.

VSS traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,933. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $97.24 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

