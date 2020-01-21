Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,915,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,140,000 after buying an additional 2,063,730 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,531,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

