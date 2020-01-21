Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $57,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 10,531,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

