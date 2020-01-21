Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Decreased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 15.6% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $179,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 10,531,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,456. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

