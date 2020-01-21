Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 807,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 927,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,614 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.87. 475,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,922,522. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

