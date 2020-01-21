Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $90,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 97,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,256,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,543,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

