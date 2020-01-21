Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lifted by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 525.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,452,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. 2,199,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,173. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

