Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. 3,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,725. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

