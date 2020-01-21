Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.14. 582,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $183.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

