Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 582,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $183.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

