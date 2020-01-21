Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $95.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.9569 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

