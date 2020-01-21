Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 190,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 4,217,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,720. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $95.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

