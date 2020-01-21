Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. 1,723,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,344. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.