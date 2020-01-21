Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.83. 1,723,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

