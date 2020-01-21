Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lowered by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $121,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.77. 444,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,102. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $170.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

