Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Raised by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,126,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 462,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. 841,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,233. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $54.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

