Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,747 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. 53,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,034. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.