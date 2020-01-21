Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,907,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $169.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

