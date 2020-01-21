Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AdvicePeriod LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $108,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.40. 3,174,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $169.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

