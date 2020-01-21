Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $36,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.90. 1,717,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $102.16 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

