Verasity Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $366,806.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017302 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.