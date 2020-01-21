VeriumReserve Price Hits $0.0824 on Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $210,618.00 and approximately $253.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00661013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00073133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007774 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,557,181 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

