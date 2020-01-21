Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,857,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

